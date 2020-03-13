×

Universal Halts Production on Live-Action Films Including ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Due to Coronavirus

Justin Kroll

The Indoraptor prepares to strike in "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom." When the island's dormant volcano begins roaring to life, Owen and Claire mount a campaign to rescue the remaining dinosaurs from this extinction-level event. Welcome to "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom."
CREDIT: Universal Studios

After Netflix and Disney shuttered all live-action productions, Universal has decided to do the same with “Jurassic World: Dominion,” “Flint Strong” and the untitled Billy Eichner project all going on hiatus effective Friday.

The studio continues to monitor the situation closely and will make a determination on when to restart production in the coming weeks.

“Jurassic World: Dominon” had been shooting in London since February but in light of the coronavirus pandemic, execs felt it was the best move for the safety of all involved to delay the shoot indefinitely.

Like all the other productions being closed around the world, it is unknown when the shoot was going to end and if it will impact the June 2021 release date at this time.

Colin Trevorrow also wrote the script with Emily Carmichael (“Pacific Rim: Uprising”) from a story by Derek Connolly. Trevorrow is exec producing with Steven Spielberg, with Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley producing.

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are returning to the pic, and Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill are reprising their roles from 1993’s original “Jurassic Park.”

Flint Strong” stars Ice Cube and Ryan Destiny with Rachel Morrison directing.

The sports drama, based on the 2015 boxing documentary “T-Rex,” follows Claressa “T-Rex” Shields (Destiny), a 17-year-old Flint, Michigan native who dreams of becoming the first woman in history to win an Olympic gold medal in boxing.

The untitled Billy Eichner movie was in pre-production with production about to begin this month. Nicholas Stoller is directing.

