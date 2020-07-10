‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Resumes Shooting, Studio Denies Halt Due to Covid-19

Universal Pictures’ “Jurassic World: Dominion” has resumed shooting this week in the U.K. with the studio denying a press report of a production halt due to positive COVID-19 tests among the crew.

“Any reports indicating that Jurassic World: Dominion has halted production are categorically untrue,” said a Universal spokesperson. “The production is in its fifth day of shooting today, and we’re thrilled to be back in front of the camera on this incredible project.”

Several U.K. outlets reported Friday that more than one crew member had tested positive after production resumed on July 6 at the U.K.’s Pinewood Studios. Pre-production on the big-budget sequel was halted in March as the coronavirus swept across the globe.

“Jurassic World: Dominion” was four weeks into its 20-week production when filming ceased. Variety reported in mid-June that Universal was implementing new safety procedures to keep the set at Pinewood Studios free from COVID-19. The costs of these measures, which include temperature checks to coronavirus testing to extra cleanings, will run in the $5 million range, according to insiders.

“Jurassic World: Dominion,” the sixth film in the 27-year-old franchise, stars Chris Pratt reprising his role at dinosaur wrangler Owen Grady and Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing along with Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Justice Smith, and BD Wong. Colin Trevorrow, who oversaw “Jurassic World” and its 2018 sequel “Fallen Kingdom,” returns as director.

“Jurassic World: Dominion” is scheduled to open in less than a year on June 11, 2021.