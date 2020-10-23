‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Resumes Filming With Legacy Cast After Positive Coronavirus Cases

“Jurassic World: Dominion” has started rolling the cameras again. The U.K.-based production was cleared to resume filming after being shut down earlier this month due to a string of positive coronavirus cases on set.

Director Colin Trevorrow shared a picture on Twitter of franchise veterans Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill reuniting with the short caption: “Back.” According to sources familiar with the production, filming never shut down entirely and key cast members were working, mostly shooting secondary sequences, during the hiatus. They began shooting main scenes again last Friday.

“The ‘Jurassic World’ cast and crew are back to work, with the spirit of a legend watching over them while they create together,” production company Amblin said on Friday.

Universal, the studio behind the popular franchise, recently postponed the release date for the upcoming film. The sixth “Jurassic Park” installment will hit theaters on June 10, 2022, which is one year later than originally planned.

“Jurassic World: Dominion” initially went back into production in July and was one of the first high-profile movies to start shooting again amid the pandemic. “Dominion” has approximately three more weeks of material left to film.

Numerous blockbusters, including “The Batman” and “Matrix 4,” have resumed shooting in recent months. Film sets have been following strict safety protocols, including social distancing when possible, frequent coronavirus testing and routine temperature checks. However, restarting production hasn’t been without some setbacks. “The Batman” had to pause shooting for two weeks after star Robert Pattinson contracted coronavirus. Netflix’s “The Harder They Fall,” with Idris Elba and Regina King, recently had to halt production after someone tested positive, as did Dennis Quaid’s “Reagan” biopic, which has been filming in Oklahoma.

Along with Dern, Goldblum and Neill, the cast of “Dominion” includes Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and B.D. Wong. The movie picks up after the events of 2018’s “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” which culminated with dinosaurs descending on Sin City.