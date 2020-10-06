‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Delays Release to 2022

Dinosaurs won’t rule the big screen again until 2022.

“Jurassic World: Dominion” will now debut on June 10, 2022 — a year later than originally planned. Universal Pictures, the studio behind the sci-fi adventure franchise, initially slated the movie for summer 2021.

“Jurassic World: Dominion,” which shut down filming in March due to the pandemic, was one of the first major movies to resume production. The studio took intense measures to keep the set free of coronavirus, including frequent testing, temperature checks and isolating the cast. The cost of these protocols are expected to run in the $5 million range, according to insiders. “Jurassic World: Dominion” hasn’t completed filming yet, though sources say its about three weeks from wrapping.

“Jurassic World: Dominion,” the sixth film in the 27-year-old franchise, again stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. They are joined by a star-studded group that includes Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum. Colin Trevorrow is returning to direct “Dominion,” having previously helmed 2015’s “Jurassic World.” He also co-wrote the script for the 2018 sequel “Fallen Kingdom.”

The “Jurassic” series is the crown jewel of franchise fare for Universal. Collectively, the five movies have generated more than $5 billion at the global box office. “Jurassic World,” which revived the series decades later, was a massive commercial success, grossing $1.6 billion worldwide. The sequel “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” also joined the billion-dollar club with ticket sales surpassing $1.3 billion.

Universal has been making changes to its release calendar in the wake of the pandemic, recently postponing “Fast & Furious” sequel “F9” from April 2, 2021 to May 28, 2021. Numerous movies have been delayed over the last few days, including “No Time to Die,” “The Batman” and “Matrix 4.”