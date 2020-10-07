‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Halts Production After Positive Coronavirus Tests

“Jurassic World: Dominion” had to temporarily suspend filming after people on set tested positive for coronavirus, director Colin Trevorrow announced.

“Woke up to the news we had a few positive Coronavirus tests on ‘Jurassic World: Dominion.’ All tested negative shortly after, but due to our safety protocols we’re going to pause for two weeks. Back soon,” Trevorrow wrote.

Woke up to the news we had a few positive Coronavirus tests on Jurassic World: Dominion. All tested negative shortly after, but due to our safety protocols we’re going to pause for two weeks. Back soon. pic.twitter.com/DxuqX9UdgX — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) October 7, 2020

The news comes a day after Universal, the studio behind the blockbuster franchise, reported that “Jurassic World: Dominion” has pushed back its release date and will now debut on June 10, 2022 — a year later than planned. The movie was initially slated for summer 2021.

More to come…