How ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Plans to Resume Filming During Coronavirus

“Jurassic World: Dominion” will resume filming on July 6 in the United Kingdom, Variety has confirmed.

Pre-production on the big-budget sequel was halted in March as the coronavirus swept across the globe, upending economic activity and delaying work on most major movies and television shows.

“Jurassic World: Dominion” was four weeks into its 20-week production when filming ceased. Universal, the studio behind the film, is beginning pre-production work this week, which will include implementing new safety procedures to keep the set at Pinewood Studios free from COVID-19. The costs of these measures, which will involve everything from temperature checks to coronavirus testing to extra cleanings, will run in the $5 million range, according to insiders.

Deadline first reported that production was ready to resume on “Jurassic World: Dominion” and broke the news about the steps being taken to allow shooting to take place during the pandemic. As Deadline notes, the film will also require anyone who is not acting in a scene to wear masks and will enlist a private medical facility to oversee the cast and crew’s health and well-being.

The film is expected to be the first major U.K. shoot to roll cameras. Stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will return to London in the coming days and will undergo a two-week quarantine. The cast of the film includes Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Justice Smith, and BD Wong. Colin Trevorrow, who oversaw “Jurassic World” and its 2018 sequel “Fallen Kingdom,” returns as director.

Other U.K.-based shoots that were delayed or halted because of coronavirus include “The Batman” and the next installment in the “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” franchise.