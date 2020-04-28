Longtime Rogers & Cowan Executive Julie Nathanson Dies at 68

Julie Nathanson, a veteran publicist who served as a senior executive at Rogers & Cowan for more than 20 years, died of cancer April 26 at her home in Hollywood. She was 68.

During her long career Nathanson represented such stars as Raquel Welsh, Michael Urie, Terry Bradshaw, Frank Langella, Bruce Greenwood and “American Pickers” antique hunter Mike Wolfe, among many others.

“Julie was one of the smartest publicists I’ve ever met,” Alan Nierob, chairman of Rogers & CowanPMK. “She was a kind and caring person and will be missed by so many of whom she touched so deeply. “

Nathanson grew up in Louisville, Ky., and graduated from the University of Minnesota. She started her publicity career right out of college, founding her own firm in 1988. A few years later she merged with Levine Schneider PR. In the 1990s, Nathanson moved to Rogers & Cowan, rising to the post of executive VP.

In 2017, Nathanson again went out on her own with a PR shingle. She was at work on behalf of clients as recently as last week.

Friends remembered Nathanson as a fixture on red carpets. Outside of work, Nathanson was a gardening buff and devoted to her Polish sheepdog, Eloise.

“She loved her career, she loved her clients, she loved her family and she loved her friends. She will be missed,” said manager Rick Siegel, a longtime friend.

Nathanson’s survivors include her father and three brothers.