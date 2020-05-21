Netflix Film Publicity Vice President Julie Fontaine Stepping Down (EXCLUSIVE)

Veteran Hollywood communications executive Julie Fontaine is exiting her post at Netflix, insiders told Variety.

Fontaine joined the streamer in 2017 as vice president of film publicity, where she worked closely with a group of executives including motion picture head Scott Stuber, indie film and documentary head Lisa Nishimura, production head Tendo Nagenda, and talent relations and events vice president Lisa Taback.

Fontaine is expected to remain at the company through the end of May. A reason for departure was not immediately clear, and the executive had no immediate comment on the matter.

“She is a true cinephile and her indelible fingerprints can be found on the publicity campaigns for the Academy Award winning ‘Roma,’ Best Picture nominees ‘Marriage Story’ and ‘The Irishman,’ ‘Bird Box,’ ‘Extraction,’ ‘Murder Mystery’ and everything in between,” said Stuber when asked for comment. “We wish her continued success and thank her for her many contributions over the past three years.”

Fontaine came to the Ted Sarandos-run shop from Lionsgate in March, 2011, where she served as executive VP of theatrical publicity..She’s also served as VP of domestic publicity at Walt Disney Studios and had held PR positions at Miramax and Cowboy Pictures.

