CAA Signs ‘And Tomorrow the Entire World’ Filmmaker Julia von Heinz (EXCLUSIVE)

German filmmaker Julia von Heinz, whose latest film “And Tomorrow the Entire World” has been selected to represent Germany as the country’s 2021 Oscars submission, has signed with CAA.

“And Tomorrow the Entire World” is a coming-of-age story about a young activist concerned about the rising tide of right-wing nationalism in present-day Germany and has deep personal significance for the director and screenwriter.

“I waited 20 years to make this movie. I always knew this would be, for me, my most important film. So it was a relief to finally be able to make it,” she told Variety in an interview about the project last month.

The filmmaker and her husband (the film’s co-author) John Quester met each other while in an Antifa group in the 1990s, when they were the same age as the film’s protagonists. The film was originally set in that time period, before the duo made the decision to change the timeline to present day.

“It didn’t make any sense to set this in the 90s, we had to react to society and the rising fascism that we are experiencing here and now,” she explained.

Von Heinz’s film premiered in competition at the 2020 Venice Film Festival and beat out nine other projects for the chance to represent Germany at the 93rd Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film Category.

The nine-member jury, appointed by German Films, said in a statement: “At a time when democracy is coming under increasing pressure, Julia von Heinz poses the question of whether, and if so when, violence is justified or even necessary. Supported by an outstanding lead actress and shot in meticulous images, ‘And Tomorrow the Entire World’ confronts its audience with conflicts and decision-making processes that none of us can escape. A very personal film with great emotional impact.”

Her debut feature film “Nothing Else Matters” won the 2007 German Film Award for Best Young Adult Film, while she collected the German Television Award for Best Director in 2017 for the biopic “Katharina Luther.”

Von Heinz is the showrunner and director of the upcoming German series “KaDeWe,” which will be the first joint production by UFA Fiction and Constantin Television. Also a producer, von Heinz founded her Kings & Queens Filmproduktion banner with husband and co-writer John Quester. In 2018, she co-founded the production company Seven Elephants with German directors David Wnendt and Erik Schmitt and producer Fabian Gasmia.

The filmmaker is also currently adapting Lily Bretts’ international best-selling novel “Too Many Men” as her first English-narrative feature. The story centers on a New York businesswoman who takes her aging father back to his native Poland, where she hopes to explore her Jewish roots. Though her father is reluctant to return, the trip ultimately becomes a life-changing experience for the family.

When asked about the status of the project, von Heinz told Variety, “I will send this script to Lena Dunham and Mandy Patinkin and I hope they will do it. The script is there. I hope I can reach out to these actors and their agents and start financing it.”

Von Heinz continues to be represented in Germany by Mechthilde Jarzyk Holzer at Players in Berlin.