Jude Law to Play Captain Hook in Disney’s Live-Action ‘Peter Pan’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jude Law may be heading to Neverland. The actor is in talks to play the classic Disney villain, Captain Hook, in the studio’s live-action Peter Pan film “Peter Pan & Wendy,” sources tell Variety.

“Pete’s Dragon” director David Lowery is on board to direct the project. Lowery co-wrote the script with Toby Halbrooks, and Jim Whitaker is producing.

Disney’s 1953 animated classic is still the most successful adaptation of the J.M. Barrie novel about Peter Pan, the boy who wouldn’t age and the children whom he whisks away to the magical world of Neverland. Many other studios have made their own versions on the big and small screens, including Steven Spielberg’s “Hook” starring Robin Williams and Joe Wright’s “Pan,” both of which disappointed at the box office.

If the deal closes, Law would follow in the footsteps of Dustin Hoffman, Jason Isaacs and, most recently, Hugh Jackman as actors who have played the iconic pirate antagonist in previous retellings of the story.

Sources say the release is expected to be theatrical and not go the Disney Plus streaming route.

Disney is coming off a very strong year of live-action adaptations with both “Aladdin” and “The Lion King” grossing $1 billion at the global box office. Disney was so happy with its “Aladdin” live-action film that it has already begun developing a sequel to the film.

Law is coming off of HBO’s “The New Pope.” He was also recently seen in Paramount’s “Rhythm Section.” He is also set to reprise his role of Dumbledore in the next “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” installment.

He is repped by CAA.