Judd Apatow Developing Pandemic Comedy for Netflix

Judd Apatow is developing a pandemic comedy for Netflix and will direct, produce and co-write the untitled project through his Apatow Productions.

The film will follow a group of actors and actresses stuck inside a pandemic bubble at a hotel attempting to complete a film. Apatow will co-write the script with “South Park” writer Pam Brady. Apatow’s partner Barry Mendel will executive produce the project.

Apatow’s directing credits include “The 40-Year-Old Virgin,” “Knocked Up,” “Funny People,” “Trainwreck, “The King of Staten Island” and HBO’s “The Zen Diaries Of Garry Shandling,” which won an Emmy in 2018. He also worked with Netflix on the series “Love,” which he co-created and executive produced.

The comedic filmmaker also has extensive producing credits. He produced and developed the television series “Freaks and Geeks,” “Undeclared,” “Funny or Die Presents,” “Girls,” “Love” and “Crashing.” He also produced the feature films he directed along with “The Cable Guy,” “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy,” “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby,” “Superbad,” “Pineapple Express,” “Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” “Get Him to the Greek,” “Bridesmaids,” “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues” and “The Big Sick.”

Apatow also announced in August that he was teaming up with HBO on a two-part documentary about the late comic legend George Carlin, who starred in numerous comedy specials and appeared on the “Tonight Show” more than 130 times. Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio will direct the project, which will include interviews with Carlin’s family and friends, as well as material from the comedian’s archives and clips from his TV appearances.

Apatow and Brady are is repped by UTA, Mosaic and Ziffren Brittenham. Brady is represented by UTA, Mosaic and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.