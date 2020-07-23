Josh Duhamel’s Directing Debut ‘Buddy Games’ Bought by Saban Films

Saban Films has bought U.S. rights to Josh Duhamel’s ensemble comedy “Buddy Games,” the actor’s writing and directing debut.

Duhamel, best known for the starring in four of the “Transformers” movies, stars with Olivia Munn, Dax Shepard, Kevin Dillon, James Roday, Nick Swardson and Dan Bakkedahl. Michael J. Luisi produced alongside Duhamel and Jude Weng.

The story centers on a group of friends reuniting to play the Buddy Games, a wild assortment of absurd physical and mental challenges. They will heal old wounds, right past wrongs and figure out the true meaning of friendship.

“I set out to make a movie that I would want to see – something grounded but outrageous enough to shock audiences, and ultimately a story of friendship and camaraderie,” said Duhamel. “I’m grateful to Saban Films for giving us the perfect platform for audiences to see it.”

Buddy Games will be released by Saban Films, with the date to be announced at a later date.

“Josh Duhamel has created a laugh-out-loud comedy,” said Saban Films’ Bill Bromiley. “We are thrilled to be collaborating with him on his directorial debut, which is a fresh and daring achievement.”

Bromiley and Jonathan Saba negotiated the deal for Saban Films along with attorney Matt Saver on behalf of the filmmakers.