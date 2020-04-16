Jose Andres Getting Documentary From Ron Howard, Nat Geo

Director Ron Howard and producer Brian Grazer are teaming with National Geographic Documentary Films for a movie about chef José Andrés and his humanitarian work through World Central Kitchen.

“Serving people a plate of fresh food after a disaster is more than just about calories to fill them up. A hot meal is comfort, dignity, hope — a sign that someone cares and that tomorrow will be better,” Andrés said. “From Puerto Rico to the Bahamas to Mozambique, I’ve seen how important quick action and constant adaptation are to reach communities in need with the urgency of now. I’m excited to work with National Geographic, along with Ron and the Imagine team, to tell World Central Kitchen’s story and show how powerful food is in the fight to heal people and the planet.”

Andrés and the World Central Kitchen team have served more than 16 million meals to date. Most recently, the organization has mobilized to bring food to those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. They’ve delivered meals to quarantined cruise ship passengers, school children, medical professionals, the elderly and the most vulnerable through the #ChefsForAmerica program, which is now serving more than 100,000 meals every day across the United States and in Spain.

Howard and Grazer will produce alongside Imagine Documentaries’ Sara Bernstein and Justin Wilkes. The film will be executive produced by Imagine Entertainment’s Michael Rosenberg and Louisa Velis, World Central Kitchen’s Nate Mook and Richard Wolffe, and National Geographic Documentary Films’ Carolyn Bernstein and Ryan Harrington.

Howard, Grazer and Nat Geo collaborated on the Sundance doc “Rebuilding Paradise,” which documented the aftermath of the 2018 fire in Paradise, Ca., that left 85 people dead and completely destroyed the town.

“When we first started shooting ‘Rebuilding Paradise,’ I was amazed to see the immediate impact that José and the World Central Kitchen team had on the citizens of Paradise, California, in the aftermath of the crippling fires that destroyed their town,” Howard said. “And now, following him as he helps those most in need during this pandemic, I realized that the work he’s doing around the world is one of the most critical and oftentimes overlooked necessities in disaster relief. I’m honored to share his mission with audiences around the world.”