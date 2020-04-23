‘Dracula’ Director Jonny Campbell to Helm Adaptation of David Koepp’s Novel for Paramount (EXCLUSIVE)

Jonny Campbell, who recently directed Netflix’s “Dracula” series, will helm Paramount’s “Cold Storage,” an adaptation of veteran screenwriter David Koepp’s first novel.

Koepp became the go-to screenwriter for blockbusters, having worked on features like “Jurassic Park,” “Angels and Demons”, “Panic Room,” and “Mission: Impossible.” When he brought his debut book to the market in 2018, most major studios tried to grab rights, with Paramount being the most aggressive. Publishing rights went to Ecco and Harper Collins.

Paramount considers the project a high priority, with the current COVID-19 pandemic shuttering the industry, a production start date is still unknown.

“Cold Storage” follows a Pentagon bioterror operative named. Roberto Diaz. When he is sent to investigate a suspected biochemical attack, he finds something far worse: a highly mutative organism capable of extinction-level destruction. He contains it and buries it in cold storage deep beneath a little-used military repository. Now, after decades of festering in a forgotten sub-basement, the specimen has found its way out and is on a lethal feeding frenzy. Only Diaz knows how to stop it.

Koepp is adapting the screenplay and will produce the film with Gavin Polone.

“Cold Storage” marks Campbell’s first major film, having first cut his teeth on the TV side, working on shows like “Westworld” and “Informer.” His series “Dracula” bowed on Netflix in January.

He is repped by CAA and managed by 42.