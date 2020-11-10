Jonathan Rhys Meyers Joins Aaron Eckhart in Action-Thriller ‘Ambush’

Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Connor Paolo will co-star in the upcoming action thriller “Ambush,” starring Aaron Eckhart and Jason Genao with production scheduled to start at the end of November.

“Ambush” is based on the true story of a deadly high-stakes subterranean mission into enemy controlled territory during the Vietnam War by a group of young elite commandos led by Eckhart’s character. They are tasked with collecting highly classified information that can change the fate of the war. The team must overcome their apprehension in order to traverse the complex labyrinth of the Cu Chi tunnels in Vietnam with enemy soldiers and traps at every turn.

Mark Earl Burman (“Dog Eat Dog”) is directing from a script he co-wrote with Michael McClung (“American Martyr”). Highland Film Group is handling international sales at the online American Film Market. Saban Films bought the North American rights in September.

“Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Connor Paolo are just wonderful actors and a great compliment to Aaron and Jason for this edge-of-your-seat actioner,” said Highland Film Group CEO Arianne Fraser. “Filming starts at the end of the month and I can’t tell you how happy I am that the stars have aligned, and we can start shooting. It’s a happy day.”

The film is produced under the Dark Mark Productions banner and by Burman, alongside executive producers Anthony Standberry, David Unger of Artist International Group, Fraser and Delphine Perrier of Highland Film Group, Scott Powell, Randy Burman, Wayne Willbur and Harsimranjit “Harry” Ahluwalia.

Rhys Meyers’ credits include “The 12th Man,” History Channel’s “Vikings” and Showtime’s “The Tudors.” Paolo has starred in “Stake Land,” “Friend Request” and ABC’s “Revenge.” He is represented by Artist International Group and Paolo is represented by Paradigm.