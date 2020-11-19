Jonathan Pryce, Laurence Fishburne Join Chris Pine in Amazon’s ‘All the Old Knives’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Amazon Studios’ espionage thriller “All the Old Knives” has added actors Jonathan Pryce and Laurence Fishburne.

Directed by Janus Metz, the stage and screen stars join the previously announced Chris Pine and Thandie Newton in the project.

Based on the acclaimed novel of the same name by Olen Steinhauer, who also adapted the screenplay, “Knives” is produced by Chockstone Pictures, Nick Wechsler Productions and Jackson Pictures in association with eOne.

The film follows ex-lovers Henry (Pine) and Celia (Newton) — one a CIA spy, one an ex-spy — who meet over dinner to reminisce on their time together at Vienna station. The conversation moves to the disastrous hijacking of Royal Jordanian Flight 127, which ended in the deaths of all on board. That failure haunts the CIA to this day, and Henry seeks to close the book on that seedy chapter. Over a sumptuous dinner, it becomes clear that one of them is not going to survive the meal.

Producers are Chockstone Pictures’ Steve Schwartz and Paula Mae Schwartz, Nick Wechsler and Jackson Pictures’ Matt Jackson. Pine is executive producing through his Barry Linen Productions, along with Joanne Lee of Jackson Pictures, Kate Churchill of Churchill Films and Richard Hewitt and Mark Gordon of Mark Gordon Pictures.

Pryce is a decorated British actor, best known for his work in films such as “Glengarry Glen Ross,” the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise and opposite Academy Award-nominated Glenn Close in “The Wife.” His recent TV credits include the High Sparrow in HBO’s “Game of Thrones” and Cardinal Wolsey in BBC’s “Wolf Hall.” He recently snagged an Oscar nomination for “The Two Popes,” and is one of the few actors who have been honored with Olivier and Tony Awards for performances in both plays and musicals.

Fishburne is an award-winning actor, producer and director best known for his role as Morpheus in the Wachowski sisters’ “The Matrix” trilogy. His many film credits include John Singleton’s “Boyz ‘n the Hood,” Steven Spielberg’s “The Color Purple” and Clint Eastwood’s “Mystic River.” Fishburne won a Tony in 1992 for his portrayal of Sterling Johnson in August Wilson’s “Two Trains Running.” He is Oscar-nominated for 1993’s “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” and a three-time Emmy Award winner.

Metz directed the critically acclaimed “Borg vs McEnroe” and the Amazon Prime Video original “ZeroZeroZero.” He is managed by Scott Greenberg/LBI, Dana O’Keefe and CAA.