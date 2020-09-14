Jonathan Majors Lands Key Role in ‘Ant-Man 3’

Jonathan Majors is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having landed a key role in the third “Ant-Man” movie.

Variety has confirmed that Majors will take on an unknown role in the Marvel film opposite “Ant-Man” stars Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly. Peyton Reed is returning to direct the third entry in the superhero series.

Majors has already had a standout 2020, starring in Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods” opposite Delroy Lindo and taking on the lead role of Atticus in the HBO’s hit series “Lovecraft Country” from Misha Green and producers Jordan Peele and J.J. Abrams.

The actor is currently in production on “The Harder They Fall” opposite Idris Elba. It was announced last week that Regina King, Zazie Beetz, Lakeith Stanfield, Edi Gathegi and Lindo would round out the cast of the Western.

Deadline was first to report the news.