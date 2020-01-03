Jonathan Glickman Out as MGM Film President

MGM Film President Jonathan Glickman is stepping down from the post he has held for nine years, Variety has confirmed. Michael De Luca, the Oscar-nominated producer of “The Social Network” and a former executive at Sony and New Line, is reportedly in talks to succeed Glickman. That may change, however, and it’s possible that other executives are in discussions for the post.

Glickman joined MGM in 2011, part of a newly instituted leadership that saw the studio emerge from bankruptcy under the leadership of Spyglass Entertainment chiefs Gary Barber and Roger Birnbaum. Barber was pushed out of the studio in 2018 over a larger debate about whether or not to grow MGM or sell it. Birnbaum left the company in 2012 to return to producing.

Glickman is leaving the company as the studio prepares for the April release of “No Time to Die,” the hotly anticipated James Bond adventure that will conclude Daniel Craig’s run as 007. It’s unclear if his exit is voluntary.

At MGM, Glickman also oversaw the company’s live stage operations. On the film front, he scored with “Creed,” a spin-off to the “Rocky” franchise,” and had modest hits with “Fighting With My Family” and the reboots of “Child’s Play” and “The Addams Family.” He suffered some box office setbacks, however, with the likes of “Death Wish,” “Ben-Hur,” and “The Sun is Also a Star.” Glickman also oversaw the establishment of United Artists Releasing, a distribution joint venture with Annapurna.

Neither Glickman nor spokespeople for MGM responded for requests for comment.