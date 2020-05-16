Jonah Hill Swears the Most of Any Film Actor, Study Shows

Thanks to his foul-mouthed roles in “Superbad” and “The Wolf of Wall Street,” Jonah Hill swears the most of any film actor, a new study shows.

Buzz Bingo analyzed more than 3,500 film scripts to find which has the most swear words and which actors curse the most. Thanks in part to Hill’s performance as Donnie Azoff, Martin Scorsese’s “The Wolf of Wall Street” tops the list with 715 expletives.

Adam Sandler’s 2019 drama “Uncut Gems” comes in second place with 646 swear words, and Scorsese’s other crime thriller “Casino” is third with 606 swears. When it comes to the most expletives per 1,000 words, Gary Oldman’s 1997 drama “Nil by Mouth” is victorious, with 41.3 curses per 1,000 words.

According to the study, Hill has spewed 376 swear words throughout his career, barely beating his “Wolf of Wall Street” co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, who has amassed 361 curses. The rest of the list includes Samuel L. Jackson, Sandler, Al Pacino, Denzel Washington, Billy Bob Thornton, Seth Rogen, Bradley Cooper and Danny McBride.

DiCaprio’s Jordan Belfort, the star of “Wolf of Wall Street,” ranks as the “sweariest” film character with 332 swears in the three-hour movie. Hill’s supporting character Azoff has the highest rate of curse words of any character, totaling 74 swears per 1,000 words.

In a joking Instagram post, Hill thanked Scorsese for “pushing me over the edge” and gave a shoutout to Jackson, a longtime f-bomb dropper in films. Jackson’s “Jackie Brown” character Ordell Robbie came in as the fifth highest swearer.