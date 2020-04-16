Johnny Depp Joins Instagram, Releases Cover of John Lennon’s ‘Isolation’

It appears that quarantine has finally convinced Johnny Depp to join Instagram – and to release a cover of John Lennon’s 1970 song “Isolation.”

His debut post appeared on Thursday morning, showing the actor sitting on a wooden bench, surrounded by candles. “Hello everyone… filming something for you now… gimme a minute,” the cryptic caption said.

Four hours later, Depp returned with an eight-minute-long IGTV video, in which he discussed the global coronavirus pandemic and announced the release of the cover.

In the video, Depp pensively revealed that he’s never felt a reason to join social media until now.

“Now is the time to open up a dialogue as the threat of this invisible enemy has already caused immeasurable tragedies and enormous damage to people’s lives,” Depp said. “I feel we need to try to help each other throughout these dark times, these trying times – for those we love, for our community, for ourselves, for the world and for the future.”

Depp encouraged his followers – now amassing over one million – to take the time in self-isolation to be creative.

“We cannot and must not succumb to shutting down and giving in to what feels like hellish quarantine monotony,” Depp said. “Create something today that will benefit yourselves and others tomorrow. Do anything you think could be of use to brighten someone’s day. Draw, read, paint, think, learn, make a film on your phone, play an instrument if you play; if you don’t, learn.”

This led to Depp discussing his own musical endeavors, specifically that he has been recording an album over the past few years with former Yardbirds guitarist and one of his “all-time guitar heroes,” Jeff Beck. Depp figured there was no better time to release their cover of Lennon’s “Isolation.”

“The profundity of his lyrics seem to Jeff and me especially fitting for what’s happening right now. The song’s about isolation, fear, and the existential risk to our world, so we wanted to give the song to you,” Depp said. “We truly both hope in our own little way, it helps you get through these unusual times that we’re experiencing, even if it just helps to pass the time as we endure isolation together.”

Depp and Beck’s cover of “Isolation” is available on all major streaming services now.

Watch Depp’s full video announcement below.