Johnny Depp Forced to Exit ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Franchise

Johnny Depp will no longer portray the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald in the “Fantastic Beasts” film franchise, the actor announced Friday.

“I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request,” he wrote Friday on Instagram.

Depp’s exit from the “Harry Potter” spinoff series comes days after he lost his libel case against the tabloid “The Sun” over a 2018 article alleging he was a “wife beater.” Depp confirmed that he plans to appeal the ruling.

Warner Bros. confirmed Depp’s departure and said his role will be recast before the third installment in the fantastical franchise premieres in 2022. The prequel series, set decades before the adventures of everyone’s favorite bespectacled boy wizard, is intended to be a five-film franchise.

“Johnny Depp will depart the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ franchise. We thank Johnny for his work on the films to date,” the studio said. “‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ is currently in production, and the role of Gellert Grindelwald will be recast. The film will debut in theaters worldwide in the summer of 2022.”

Depp, who had a cameo at the end of 2016’s “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” returned with a much more prominent part in 2018’s “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.” Depp’s casting has been controversial from the start due to domestic violence allegations from his ex-wife Amber Herd that were leveled against the star. Despite public outcry from fans, author J. K. Rowling and Warner Bros. vehemently defended the decision to stick with Depp at the time.

In Thursday’s statement, Depp said “I’d like to thank everybody who has gifted me with their support and loyalty. I have been humbled and moved by your many messages of love and concern, particularly over the last few days.”

He continued, “Finally, I wish to say this. The surreal judgement of the court in the U.K. will not change my fight to tell the truth and I confirm that I plan to appeal,” he said. “My resolve remains strong and I intend to prove that the allegations against me are false. My life and career will not be defined by this moment in time.”