John Ridley to Write, Direct New Paranormal Thriller for Blumhouse

John Ridley, who won an Oscar for writing “12 Years a Slave,” will write and direct an untitled paranormal thriller movie for Blumhouse.

The film is based on the recently published article “Project Poltergeist,” written by Saleah Blancaflor. The story, based on true events, is set in the 1960s and follows unexplained events surrounding the first alleged haunting in a public housing project that terrified a young boy in New Jersey.

“This is an incredible true-life narrative of a young man dealing with horrors — both paranormal and racially systemic — in a community that is scarred by hate, yet ultimately brought together by hope,” Ridley said. “I really appreciate Blumhouse’s commitment to telling stories that seek to entertain audiences even as it challenges them.”

Jason Blum will produce for Blumhouse. Matthew Pearl and Greg Nicholas are executive producing the film. The film will be produced by Blumhouse in association with Truly Adventurous.

“The best scary movies are always based on a real event, and we were very compelled by the material this story is based on,” Blum said. “I also know that John Ridley is as good as you get as a dramatic storyteller, so we’re confident that infusing this story with John’s brand of drama is a great bet.”

Ridley previously wrote and directed the Jimi Hendrix biopic “All Is by My Side” and created the AMC anthology series “American Crime.” As recently announced, he will write, direct and executive produce a yet-to-be-titled musical drama for Showtime with Alicia Keys.

Ridley is represented by Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Rohner Walerstein.