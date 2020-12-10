John Mulaney, Andy Samberg to Star in ‘Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers’ Reboot

John Mulaney and Andy Samberg will star in a new reboot of “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” for Disney Plus.

The feature film will hit the service in spring 2022 and is a combination of live action and computer animation. Seth Rogen will cameo in the film, which Disney teased during its investor day. Akiva Schaffer directs the picture.

The company unveiled a range of new projects including sequels to “Hocus Pocus” and “Enchanted,” as well as reboots of “Three Men and a Baby,” “The Mighty Ducks” and “Sister Act.” The studio also announced that it has tapped Patty Jenkins to direct a new “Star Wars” movie, titled “Rogue Squadron,” and will release ten new “Star Wars” series and ten Marvel shows over the next few years.

“Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” aired in syndication for three seasons starting in 1989. It followed the two chipmunks who start a detective agency, Rescue Rangers, that focuses on crimes too small scale to be tracked by the authorities.

Samberg and Mulaney previously worked together on “Saturday Night Live,” while Schaffer is a member of the Lonely Island comedy group alongside Samberg. Mulaney has headlined a series of comedy specials such as “The Comeback Kid” and “Kid Gorgeous.” He made his film debut voicing Spider-Ham in “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” Samberg currently appears on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” His film credits include “Hot Rod,” “That’s My Boy” and “Palm Springs.”

Disney shared some early footage of the new Rescue Rangers during the four-hour presentation. The company is attempting to excite investors about the content coming to its streaming service as it does battle with Netflix, HBO Max, and other digital offerings.