PR Veteran John Mercurio Joins Motion Picture Association

The Motion Picture Association has hired public relations veteran John Mercurio as senior vice president of corporate communications.

Mercurio will report to and serve as a deputy to Emily Lenzner, executive VP of global communications and public affairs. He will have joint oversight of the trade group’s global communications, media relations, digital media and events practices. Mercurio will join the association on Sept. 28 and be based in its headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Mercurio most recently served as global chief communications officer for the Bitfury Group and the International Association for Trusted Blockchain Applications. Before joining Bitfury, he served in senior strategic roles at Purple Strategies and Burson-Marsteller.

“The Motion Picture Association is at the forefront of this pivotal moment for the film and television industry,” Mercurio said. “I look forward to working with the MPA team and our iconic members to advance our advocacy goals on behalf of all storytellers around the world.”

Before transitioning to public affairs a decade ago, Mercurio was a political journalist, reporting and editing for the National Journal’s Hotline, where he served as executive editor, wrote a weekly column, and regularly provided commentary and analysis on TV. He also served as CNN’s political editor, where he managed the network’s reporting on U.S. politics and government, and provided on-air analysis.

Mercurio has also participated in the U.S. State Department’s public diplomacy program, through which he spoke to groups about U.S. politics and policy around the world.

MPA member studios are Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, Netflix, Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Universal City Studio and Warner Bros. Entertainment. In April, the MPA hired Kristen Tarnol as VP of communications, focusing on the association’s content protection efforts and supporting the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment. Tarnol is based in the Sherman Oaks, Calif., office.