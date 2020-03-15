×

John Lindley Elected President of International Cinematographers Guild

Dave McNary

John Lindley
Field of Dreams” cinematographer John Lindley has been elected at the new national president of the International Cinematographers Guild, a month after Lewis Rothenberg resigned from the post.

The news was announced Sunday following an online meeting of the national executive board. He will serve for the remaining two years and two months of Rothenberg’s term. Rothenberg, who was elected over incumbent Steven Poster last May, left the post partly due to his refusal to change his legal residence from New Jersey to Los Angeles, as required by the local rules.

Lindley was the second national vice president of the guild and has served on the national executive board for 13 years. His feature film cinematography credits include “Pleasantville,” “You’ve Got Mail,” and “Sneakers,” while his recent credits include “Castle Rock,” “Unbelievable,” “Divorce” and “Snowfall.”

Lindley said, “I am honored to be elected by the National Executive Board to serve the members of Local 600 as National President at this challenging time of change in the industry and our country. I am also grateful to Dejan Georgevich for stepping in as interim national president and for the commitment and skill of National Executive Director Rebecca Rhine and the entire staff. Our leadership team will now continue the important work of our members and our union.”

Baird Steptoe Sr. was elected second national vice president to fill Lindley’s slot. His credits include “Congo,” “The Bodyguard” and “The Happening.”

The ICG had originally planned to hold an in-person meeting in Los Angeles, but then opted for an online meeting due to safety concerns created by the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus. The 93 seated board members and alternates logged on to Zoom to participate in the complete nominating and voting process. TrueBallot administered the online election.

The ICG leaders told members on Saturday that there will be no charge for coronavirus testing for participants in the Motion Picture Industry health plan. The ICG operates as Local 600 of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees. It’s the largest IATSE local in Hollywood and represents the below-the-line camera crews along with publicists.

