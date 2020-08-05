‘John Lewis: Good Trouble’ Team to Host Special Events in Honor of Voting Rights Act Anniversary (EXCLUSIVE)

In honor of the 55th anniversary of the passage of the Voting Rights Act, Magnolia Pictures, Participant and Color Farm Media will host a series of live events tied to the milestone and the documentary “John Lewis: Good Trouble.”

Producers will first lead a live tweet event of the film at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, which will follow the live tweets of leaders in the Civil Rights space, elected representatives, filmmakers and more. Their analysis will honor Lewis’s life and career. Erika Alexander, the documentary’s producer, will take over Secretary Hillary Clinton’s Twitter account.

On Aug. 6, Alexander will move to Secretary Clinton’s Instagram account, using the platform’s live function to chat with Stacey Abrams, Ayanna Pressley, Rev. William Barber, the film’s director Dawn Porter, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, Aunjanue Ellis, Ledisi, Jose Antonio Vargas and Alexander’s “Living Single” cast members, which includes Queen Latifah.

Also on Aug. 6, the Good Trouble campaign will host a drive-in screening of the film in Atlanta, Georgia. Representatives from Black Voters Matter, CivivGA and ViteRiders will help attendees obtain voting rights resources.

“John Lewis: Good Trouble,” directed by Porter (“Trapped,” “Gideon’s Army”), tells the story of civil rights activist and Democratic Representative from Georgia John Lewis, who lobbied for legislation regarding civil rights, voting rights, gun control, healthcare reform and immigration. “John Lewis: Good Trouble” features present-day interviews with the activist, Congressional colleagues and others, delving into his childhood, his family and meeting Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1957.