Fully Formed Producing Team Parting Ways as Andrew Form Eyes John Krasinski’s Company (EXCLUSIVE)

After a partnership that has spanned two decades, Fully Formed Entertainment founders Andrew Form and Brad Fuller are parting ways as Form is in talks to board John Krasinski’s production banner Sunday Night.

Discussions are still underway, but sources say Form would join Krasinski and his partner Allyson Seeger at the company in an unknown role.

Fuller and Form were producing partners at Platinum Dunes with Michael Bay, where the company produced reboots of “Friday the 13th” and “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” as well launching franchises like “The Purge.” They also played a part in relaunching the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” franchise at Paramount.

Form and Fuller branched off last year to create their own banner, Fully Formed, signing a first-look deal with Paramount. Insiders say the separation is amicable, with Fuller expected to venture on his own as a producer.

The relationship between Krasinski and Form started with the hit Amazon series “Jack Ryan,” which stars Krasinski and was produced by Form, Fuller and Bay. That show just premiered its second season, with a third expected from the streamer.

Following the first season of “Jack Ryan,” Krasinski was given the chance by Platinum Dunes to star, write and direct “A Quiet Place,” which went on to become a massive hit — grossing $340 million on a $17 million budget.

Paramount quickly greenlit a sequel to the film, which is expected to bow this September after being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.