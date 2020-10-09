John David Washington Joins Christian Bale, Margot Robbie in David O. Russell’s Next Film

John David Washington has joined Christian Bale and Margot Robbie in David O. Russell’s untitled new film at New Regency.

Russell will direct from his own script. Plot details are being kept under wraps.

Executive are planning to start production in Los Angeles in January. Emmanuel “Chivo” Lubezki will serve as cinematographer. The film will be distributed via New Regency’s deal with 20th Century Studios, owned by Disney. Matthew Budman (“Joy,” “American Hustle”) is producing.

Earlier this year, Michael B. Jordan had been attached to the project, but that’s no longer the case.

Russell was nominated for directing and screenplay Oscars for both “American Hustle” and “Silver Linings Playbook.” His most recent directing effort was Jennifer Lawrence’s 2015 drama “Joy” for Fox. His other credits include “Spanking the Monkey,” “Flirting with Disaster,” “Three Kings” and “I Heart Huckabees.”

Washington broke into the entertainment business as part of the main cast of the HBO comedy series “Ballers” and he starred as Ron Stallworth in Spike Lee’s drama-comedy “BlacKkKlansman,” receiving Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award nominations. He stars in Christopher Nolan’s time-travel spy film “Tenet.”

Washington also stars with Zendaya in the drama “Malcolm & Marie,” which was sold to Netflix last month during the Toronto International Film Festival.

Arnon Milchan founded New Regency in 1984. The company’s credits include “12 Years a Slave,” “JFK,” “Heat,” “Fight Club,” “Little Women,” “The Big Short” and “Mr. & Mrs. Smith.” Milchan has scored nominations for the Academy Award for Best Picture for “L.A. Confidential” and “The Revenant.” The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.