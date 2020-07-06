John Boyega, Felicity Jones, Jodie Turner-Smith, Jack Reynor Set for ‘Borderland’

“Star Wars” actor John Boyega will star alongside Jodie Turner-Smith (“Queen & Slim”), Felicity Jones (“The Theory of Everything”) and Jack Reynor (“Midsommar”) in thriller “Borderland,” to be directed by the Guard Brothers (“The Uninvited’).

The film will follow an Irish paramilitary soldier who witnesses the shooting of his wife by an SAS sergeant and makes it his personal mission to extract revenge.

The script by Ronan Bennett, BAFTA-nominee and Royal Television Society Awards winner for “Top Boy,” and the Guard Brothers, is inspired by the novel “The Road to Balcombe Street,” by Steven S. Moysey. Chris Coen, Rebecca Brown and Rocket Science will produce the film, with Jones serving as executive producer.

The film will shoot at U.K. locations in early 2021. Rocket Science is arranging financing and handling international sales. Endeavour Content is co-representing U.S. rights.

“’Borderland’ is a vengeance-fueled chase movie, fusing some pulse ticking action with a powerful message for our times,” said the Guard Brothers. “We’re thrilled that the script, driven as much by character as it is by plot, has attracted such a first-rate cast.”

Boyega made a high-profile intervention in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in June when he spoke at a rally in London protesting against the killing of George Floyd.

Thomas and Charles Guard’s debut feature “The Uninvited” grossed $50 million worldwide.

Rocket Science’s slate includes “Bum’s Rush,” to be directed by Aaron Schneider, and starring Anne Hathaway and Bill Murray; Emma Roberts and Jack Whitehall comedy “Robots”; and “Mothering Sunday,” set to star Odessa Young, Josh O‘Connor, Olivia Colman and Colin Firth.