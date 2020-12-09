Kyle Allen Joins Joey King’s Supernatural Romance ‘The In Between,’ Arie Posin Set to Direct (EXCLUSIVE)

Paramount Players’ supernatural romance “The In Between” has found its male lead, with Kyle Allen cast to star opposite Joey King.

Arie Posin has signed on to direct the pic, which is based on an idea by Marc Klein, who also penned the script. “The In Between” centers on a teenage girl (King), who “after surviving a car accident that took the life of her boyfriend, believes he’s attempting to reconnect with her from the after world.” Klein and Jamie King serve as executive producers, with Robbie Brenner and Andrew Deane producing alongside Joey King. King previously served as an executive producer on “The Kissing Booth 2,” the hit romantic series in which she also stars.

Allen is best known for playing Hawk Lane for three seasons alongside Aaron Paul and Michelle Monaghan in Hulu’s “The Path” and portraying Timothy Campbell in FX’s “American Horror Story: Apocalypse.” He’s currently featured in a supporting part in Universal’s “All My Life.” The actor is primed for an even bigger 2021, appearing as a Jet in Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” and starring opposite Kathryn Newton in FilmNation’s “The Map of Tiny Perfect Things,” which is set for release early in the year on Amazon Prime Video.

Posin previously wrote and directed 2005’s “The Chumscrubber,” starring Jamie Bell, Ralph Fiennes and Glenn Close; and 2013’s “The Face of Love,” with Annette Bening, Ed Harris and Robin Williams.

Allen is repped by UTA, Management 360 and Imprint. Posin is Repped at WME, Industry Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman.