Joey King in Talks to Board Brad Pitt’s ‘Bullet Train’

“The Kissing Booth” star Joey King is in negotiations to join the cast of Brad Pitt’s action-adventure “Bullet Train.”

The Sony Pictures project, based on Kotaro Isaka’s Japanese novel “Maria Beetle,” will be directed by David Leitch from a script by Zak Olkewicz.

Leitch and Kelly McCormick will produce “Bullet Train” through 87North, along with Antoine Fuqua. Kat Samick is executive producing with Ryosuke Saegusa and Yuma Terada of CTB Inc., who represent Isak.

A date hasn’t been set yet for the production. Sony has been keeping plot details and character descriptions under wraps.

King broke out in 2018 in Netflix’s teen romantic comedy franchise “The Kissing Booth” as Elle Evans, opposite Jacob Elordi and Joel Courtney. “The Kissing Booth 2” debuted on July 24 on Netflix and the streaming service recently announced a third movie that will launch in 2021.

“The Kissing Booth 3” was secretly shot at the same time as the sequel, so filming is already complete. The entire cast — including King, Courtney, Elordi, Taylor Zakhar Perez and Molly Ringwald — will return for the third installment.

King’s feature credits include “Crazy, Stupid, Love,” “The Dark Knight Rises,” “The Conjuring,” “White House Down,” “Independence Day: Resurgence,” “Wish Upon” and “Slender Man.” She received a Primetime Emmy nomination for her starring role in the true-crime drama series “The Act.”

King is repped by UTA, Coast to Coast Talent Group and Industry Entertainment. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.