Kiefer Sutherland, Corey Feldman and More Remember Joel Schumacher

Kiefer Sutherland, Corey Feldman and more celebrities are mourning the death of one of director Joel Schumacher, director of films including “St. Elmo’s Fire,” “The Lost Boys” and “Falling Down,” who died on Monday from a year-long battle with cancer. He was 80.

Schumacher, a costume designer-turned-director, famously took over the Batman franchise when director Tim Burton exited Warner Bros. He directed 1995’s “Batman Forever,” starring Val Kilmer, Tommy Lee Jones, Jim Carrey and Nicole Kidman, and directed 1997’s “Batman and Robin,” with George Clooney and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Sutherland, who starred in the 1987’s “The Lost Boys,” took to Twitter to share his condolences to one of his “dearest friends and partners in filmmaking.” He added that Schumacher’s “joy, spirit and talent” would continue to live in the actor’s heart and memory.

Fellow “Lost Boys” star Corey Feldman shared a long explanation of how the sober Schumacher tried to keep him from doing drugs on the set of the film, firing him and rehiring him after he said he was given cocaine by an adult on the set. “It was because of him #The2Coreys ever met or became a thing!,” Feldman wrote, “He tried to prevent my descent.”

Comedian Kevin Smith shared he met the filmmaker on the set of “Batman and Robin.” “He couldn’t have been nicer or more hospitable,” wrote Smith.

RIP, Joel Schumacher. I met him on the set of the ill-fated Batman & Robin and he couldn’t have been nicer or more hospitable (and the man looooved to gossip). The Incredible Shrinking Woman was an early cable TV classic for me and I loved St Elmo’s Fire, The Client and Flawless. https://t.co/lqs14WPhTm — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) June 22, 2020

Patrick Wilson, who starred in Schumacher’s musical of “The Phantom of the Opera,” wrote, “This breaks my heart. I treasured my time with Joel. The laughter. The wisdom. The karaoke. Both he and Mike Nichols believed that about 80% of what they did was casting. He started the careers of many. Too many to name. Such a diverse and fearless resumé.”

This breaks my heart. I treasured my time with Joel. The laughter. The wisdom. The karaoke. Both he and Mike Nichols believed that about 80% of what they did was casting. He started the careers of many. Too many to name. Such a diverse and fearless resumé. Rest In Peace. ❤️ https://t.co/CkTBLve6Ie — patrick wilson (@patrickwilson73) June 22, 2020

Emmy Rossum, who also starred in “The Phantom of The Opera,” said she was in tears learning about Schumacher’s passing. “He was a force. He was one of kind. Creative. Intense. Passionate. He played a huge part in the shaping of my life,” she wrote.