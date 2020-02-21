Joel Edgerton to Star in True Crime Thriller ‘The Unknown Man,’ Alongside Sean Harris

Joel Edgerton, whose credits include “Loving,” “Boy Erased” and “The King,” has signed on to star in and co-produce the See-Saw Films and Anonymous Content true crime thriller “The Unknown Man.” Rocket Science, in partnership with See-Saw’s in-house sales division Cross City Films, will launch the project at the European Film Market in Berlin.

Written and directed by “Top of the Lake” star Thomas M. Wright, the pic tracks an elaborate sting operation that helped resolve an unsolved murder. The film will center on the friendship between a hardened criminal played by Sean Harris (“Mission: Impossible – Fallout,” “The King”), and the undercover officer, played by Edgerton, sent to bring the killer to justice.

Screen Australia and Rocket Science have already locked in major production funding, with an Aussie streaming service acting as a partner.

The film will be produced by Emile Sherman, Iain Canning, Rachel Gardner, Kerry Roberts, Kim Hodgert and Edgerton. Simon Gillis, See-Saw’s COO of film, as well as Thorsten Schumacher and Lars Sylvest from Rocket Science will serve as executive producers.

Edgerton and Harris recently co-starred in Netflix’s “The King.” Edgerton co-wrote the film with director David Michôd. Harris will co-star in the upcoming fantasy drama “The Green Knight.”