Joaquin Phoenix to Play Napoleon Bonaparte in Ridley Scott’s ‘Kitbag’

Joaquin Phoenix is attached to portray Napoleon Bonaparte in “Kitbag,” Ridley Scott’s upcoming biopic on the 19th century French emperor.

“Kitbag” will focus on Napoleon’s origins and his volatile relationship with his wife Josephine. He led military campaigns during the French Revolutionary Wars and was France’s emperor from 1804 until 1814, leading the country in a series of battles before he was defeated at Waterloo. He was first exiled to the island of Elba and then to the island to Saint Helena, where he died in 1821 at the age of 51.

The film’s title comes from the saying “There is a general’s staff hidden in every soldier’s kitbag,” according to Deadline, which first reported the news. “Kitbag” is in the early stages of planning and is set at Disney’s 20th Century Studios. The project will be directed and produced by Scott through his Scott Free production company with Kevin Walsh also producing. Scott has tapped screenwriter David Scarpa to write the script. Scarpa and Scott previously collaborated on the 2017 crime thriller “All the Money in the World.”

Scott has also completed production on “The Last Duel,” starring Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer and Ben Affleck, and is set to start production in Italy in March on “Gucci,” which will star Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani alongside Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Adam Driver and Jared Leto.

Phoenix won the best actor Academy Award this year for “Joker.” He was nominated for “Walk the Line,” “The Master” and “Gladiator.” Scott and Phoenix are repped by WME.