Joaquin Phoenix Drops Multiple F-Bombs in Golden Globes Speech, Blasts Hollywood Hypocrisy

Joaquin Phoenix took home the Golden Globe on Sunday night for his role in “Joker,” but not without some drama.

After acknowledging his fellow nominees, Phoenix, a long-time skeptic of Hollywood awards shows, said “There is no f—ing best actor.” NBC proceed to cut out the audio as he appeared to drop multiple f-bombs, all of which were muted for viewers.

“I’m such a pain in the ass,” he later said to “Joker” director Todd Phillips. “I cannot believe you put up with me.”

He continued, “It’s really nice that so many people come up and sent their well-wishes to but we have to do more than that, right? Such a beautiful gesture and I am a, uh, I have not always been a virtuous man. I’m learning so much so many of you in this room have given me multiple opportunities to get it right.”

After several of the night’s winners made political and social comments – including well-wishes for Australia amid the wildfires as well as pleas to vote in the 2020 Election, Phoenix began to rip the hypocrisy in the room before NBC nearly played him off with music.

“It’s great to vote but sometimes we have to take that responsibility on ourselves and make changes and sacrifices in our own lives and I hope that we can do that we don’t have to take private jets to Palm Springs sometimes or back, please,” he said. “I’ll try to do better and I hope you will too thank you so much for putting up with me. I’m so grateful for this night and all of you thank you.”

Phoenix has now become the second actor to a prize from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for portraying the Joker. At the 2009 Golden Globes, Heath Ledger won a posthumous award in the best supporting actor category for “The Dark Knight.”

Sunday’s win marked Phoenix’s second Golden Globes victory. He previously received a trophy in 2006 for best actor in a musical or comedy for playing Johnny Cash in “Walk The Line.” He has been nominated for four other Golden Globes: in 2001 for “Gladiator,” in 2013 for “The Master,” in 2014 for “Her” and in 2015 for “Inherent Vice.”

Phoenix’s win was a bit of a surprise, as many pundits had predicted that Adam Driver would be honored for his performance in “Marriage Story.” But the Globes have a way of changing awards season momentum, and Phoenix — who has never won an Oscar before — could repeat again next month at the Academy Awards.

“Joker,” directed by Todd Phillips, has grossed $1.1 million worldwide.