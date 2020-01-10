×

Joaquin Phoenix Among Stars Arrested at Jane Fonda’s Climate Change Protest

By

Staff Writer

Joaquin Phoenix
CREDIT: SHAWN THEW/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Fresh off his Golden Globe win and ahead of Oscar nominations being announced, Joaquin Phoenix was arrested, along with other climate change protestors, on Friday, Variety has confirmed.

Jane Fonda’s last Fire Drill Friday protest in Washington, D.C., saw the actor march with hundreds, including stars Martin Sheen, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Susan Sarandon, and give a speech about the effects of the meat and dairy industries on climate change. According to United States Capitol Police, 147 protesters were arrested in total for the unlawful demonstration.

Since October, Fonda and other actors, including Sam Waterston, Ted Danson, Rosanna Arquette, Sally Field and Catherine Keener, have been arrested for civil disobedience, as they advocated for a Green New Deal, among other demands.

This week, Phoenix attended the protest, standing alongside Fonda onstage to deliver a short speech. In her introduction, Fonda called Phoenix “one of the greatest living actors today.”

“Something I think isn’t oftentimes talked about in the environmental movement or in the conversation about climate change is that the meat and dairy industry is the third leading cause of climate change,” he said. “I think sometimes we wonder what we can do in this fight against climate change and there’s something that you can do today, right now, and tomorrow, by making a choice about what you consume.”

The remarks came days after Phoenix’s acceptance speech for best actor, drama at the Golden Globes, where he praised the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for “recognizing and acknowledging the link between animal agriculture and climate change.”

“It is a very bold move making tonight plant based. It really sends a powerful message,” he said.

The animal rights activist was the one who convinced the Hollywood Foreign Press to implement its first all-vegan menu at the Golden Globes.

Sheen also gave an impassioned speech during the protest.

Each week, Fonda uses her Fire Drill Friday protests to advocate for a different cause. She has previously focused on the impact that climate change has on water and women, and has held weekly “teach-ins” with experts to discuss the global issues. This week, Fonda said the focus was on large financial institutions that allow for the fossil fuel industry, in particular, to thrive.

Although this is the last Fire Drill Friday to take place at the Capitol, Fonda said there will be more elsewhere in the future.

