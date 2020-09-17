Jim Cummings’ Thriller ‘The Wolf of Snow Hollow’ Debuts First Trailer

Jim Cummings finds himself on the hunt for the culprit behind a series of grizzly murders in the first trailer for “The Wolf of Snow Hollow.”

Cummings wrote, directed and stars in the horror-thriller, centering on the sheriff of a small mountain town. After bodies are discovered following each full moon, he consumes himself with finding the killer behind the brutal attacks.

“He starts to believe that there is a serial killer in town and everybody else starts to believe that there’s a werewolf,” Cummings told Entertainment Weekly. “He has to convince everybody in his circle that there’s no such thing as werewolves, which is something that he thinks should have gone without saying. And it becomes progressively more intense.”

Cummings described his character as “a complete bulldozer and asshole” who “doesn’t listen to the people around him.”

“That’s how we introduce the guy,” he said. “He’s at AA and he sounds like a murderer. He talks about driving a forklift through his ex-wife’s house.”

The cast includes Robert Forster, in his final feature role, along with Riki Lindhome, Chloe East and Jimmy Tatro. The film, from Orion Classics, will release in theaters and on-demand on Oct. 9.

Cummings previously wrote and directed “Thunder Road,” the 2018 South by Southwest Film Festival grand jury prize winner.