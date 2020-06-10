Jessica M. Thompson to Direct Horror-Thriller ‘The Bride’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jessica M. Thompson, who directed the critically acclaimed “The Light of the Moon,” is set to helm the horror-thriller “The Bride” for Screen Gems, sources tell Variety.

Blair Butler wrote the original script with revisions by Thompson. Emile Gladstone, behind the horror hit “The Curse of La Llorona,” is producing the movie.

The story follows a young woman who attends a lavish destination wedding, unaware of the horrors that await.

“The Light of the Moon” was Thompson’s feature debut; she also wrote, edited and produced the pic. The film stars Stephanie Beatriz as a successful New York City architect who struggles to regain intimacy and control in her life after an event turns her world upside down. The movie won the audience award for best narrative feature at the 2017 SXSW Festival, putting her on the radar of every studio in town.

She most recently directed six episodes of See-Saw Films’ upcoming TV series “The End,” starring Frances O’Connor, Morgan Davies and Harriet Walter.

Butler, who is best known for the Dimension Films horror pic “Polaroid,” is currently in development with Bad Robot on the horror film “The Steps.” She also just wrapped her first season as a producer on the TV series “Helstrom.” She penned the CBS Films and Lionsgate horror movie “Hell Fest.”

Thompson is repped by CAA, Independent Talent Group, Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein. Butler is repped by Industry Entertainment and Lichter Grossman.