Jessica Holscott Named Finance Head at WarnerMedia’s Studios and Networks Group

WarnerMedia has named Jessica Holscott as the new head of finance of its studios and networks group, the recently formed unit led by Warner Bros. chief Ann Sarnoff.

Holscott, who will report to WarnerMedia CFO Pascal Desroches, is tasked with overseeing the group’s financial activities, including financial reporting, budgeting and planning for future business growth.

Most recently, she served as executive VP and CFO of WarnerMedia Entertainment. Prior to that, Holscott was exec VP and CFO at HBO and had served as senior VP of investor relations for Time Warner for two years before that, leading Time Warner’s merger planning efforts with AT&T. Her career includes time spent at Delphi as VP of investor relations and treasurer, as well as a 16-year tenure at General Electric, in roles ranging from CFO of GE Asset Management and CFO for the NBCUniversal TV stations unit.

As part of WarnerMedia’s corporate restructuring, announced Friday, its new studio and networks group brings together the Warner Bros. Pictures Group, HBO, HBO Max, the Warner Bros. Television Group, DC, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Boomerang, TCM, Cartoon Network Studios, WB Animation, TBS, TNT, TruTV, Wizarding World, as well as consumer products and gaming. The unit combines original production from its content studios and programming capabilities across its various brands, and will oversee all WarnerMedia TV series and film development, production and programming.

The realignment has also resulted in hundreds of layoffs across Warner Bros., DC Comics and streaming service DC Universe, and the restructuring of the Warner Bros. TV Group.