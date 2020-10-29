Jessica Chastain, Anne Hathaway to Star in Psychological Thriller ‘Mother’s Instinct’

Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway will star in the psychological thriller “Mother’s Instinct” with sales set to launch at the American Film Market next month.

Chastain and Hathaway will play best friends and neighbors who both live an idyllic traditional lifestyle with manicured lawns, successful husbands and sons of the same age. The story, set in the 1960s, will see the perfect harmony suddenly shattered by a tragic accident as guilt, suspicion and paranoia combine to unravel their sisterly bond

Olivier Masset-Depasse is set to direct the English-language remake based on his 2018 film, “Duelles,” which won nine Magritte Awards from the Belgian Academy including best film and best director. The film is based on the novel “Derrière la Haine” by novelist Barbara Abel. Sarah Conradt (“50 States of Fright”) is adapting the script.

“It takes actors of Jessica and Anne’s caliber to communicate the intricacy of these two role,” Masset-Depasse said. “The relationship between a mother and child is the most powerful connection between two human beings. When this bond is severed, it calls into question conventional morality and even sanity. In the behind-closed-doors atmosphere of 1960’s America, Mothers’ Instinct becomes a terrifying, high-pressure powder keg.”

Chastain is producing with Kelly Carmichael from the actor’s Freckle Films along with Paul Nelson at Mosaic and “Duelles” producer Jacques-Henri Bronckart. Production company Anton will fully finance and executive produce the project with the company’s founder and CEO Sébastien Raybaud overseeing the project alongside John Zois, who negotiated the deal with CAA.

CAA Media Finance arranged the film’s financing and is representing the project’s domestic rights alongside Anton. Cecile Gaget, Anton’s president of international production and distribution, will launch worldwide sales at AFM, which begins online on Nov. 9.

Chastain will next be seen in spy thriller “The 355.” She recently began production opposite Oscar Isaac on “Scenes From a Marriage” for HBO and recently wrapped a Freckle Films’ production of “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” opposite Andrew Garfield. She was nominated for Oscars on “The Help” and “Zero Dark Thirty.” She is represented by CAA, Paul Nelson at Mosaic, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman.

Hathaway can currently be seen starring in “The Witches,” directed by Robert Zemeckis. She won an Oscar for supporting actress in “Les Miserable” and was nominated for “Rachel Getting Married.” Hathaway is represented by CAA, Suzan Bymel at Management 360, and by Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.