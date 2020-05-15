Jessica Alba to Star in Netflix Action-Thriller ‘Trigger Warning’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Following the success of Chris Hemsworth’s “Extraction,” Netflix is doubling down on action movies, tapping Jessica Alba to lead the next one.

Sources tell Variety that Alba will star in the new Netflix action-thriller “Trigger Warning,” with Mouly Surya directing. Josh Olson and John Brancato penned the script, and Thunder Road’s Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee are producing. Alba will exec produce.

Alba plays a traumatized veteran who inherits her grandfather’s bar, and is faced with a moral dilemma after discovering the truth behind his untimely death.

Sources consider this a possible franchise starter and have high hopes for its success, considering the reception of the streamer’s other action pics, including “Spenser Confidential” and “Extraction.”

Surya’s profile has been on the rise in the directing circuit after her movie “Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts” premiered as an official Directors’ Fortnight selection at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. It received critical acclaim and was selected as Indonesia’s entry for best foreign-language film at the 91st Academy Awards.

Best known for her work on James Cameron’s “Dark Angel” TV series, and the films “Sin City” and “Fantastic Four,” Alba currently stars and executive produces Spectrum Originals’ “LA’s Finest,” alongside Gabrielle Union. The series, an action-packed spinoff from Jerry Bruckheimer’s “Bad Boys” universe, will return for its second season this June. Alba recently announced a Disney Plus documentary series with the working title “Parenting Without Borders,” which she will host and executive produce. She’s also the entrepreneur behind the billion-dollar Honest Company and Honest Beauty.

Alba is repped by CAA and 3 Arts Entertainment, and Mouly is repped by CAA and Grandview. Olson is repped by Verve and Gotham Group.