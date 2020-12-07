Jeremy Irons to Star Opposite Lady Gaga in Gucci Murder Movie

Jeremy Irons has been cast opposite Lady Gaga in MGM’s murder drama “Gucci,” with Ridley Scott directing.

Gaga will portray Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci. She had been abandoned after 12 years of marriage by Gucci in 1985 for a younger woman. Reggiani was tried and convicted of orchestrating her ex-husband’s assassination on the steps of his office in Italy in 1995. She gained the nickname the Black Widow during the trial and served 18 years before being released from prison in 2016.

The story about the Gucci murder is scripted by Roberto Bentivegna, based on Sara Gay Forden’s book “The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed.” Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Al Pacino, Jack Huston and Reeve Carney are also attached to “Gucci.” Producers are Ridley and Giannina Scott via Scott Free Productions as well as Kevin Walsh.

Driver is starring as Maurizio Gucci and Irons will play Maurizio’s father, Rodolfo Gucci. MGM has set a Nov. 24, 2021, release date. Gaga was first attached to “Gucci” a year ago.

Irons won a best actor Academy Award for his portrayal of accused murderer Claus von Bulow in Barbet Schroeder’s 1990 drama “Reversal of Fortune.” He previously worked with Ridely Scott in the 2005 drama “Kingdom of Heaven.”

Irons earned an Emmy nomination for his work in HBO’s “Watchmen,” in which he played Adrian Veidt. He is currently in production on Netflix’s “Munich,” playing British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain. Irons will reprise his role as Alfred Pennyworth in Zach Snyder’s “Justice League” for HBO Max. He is repped by CAA. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.