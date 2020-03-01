×

Jennifer Lopez Calls Her ‘Hustlers’ Oscar Snub ‘A Little Bit of a Letdown’

By

Jordan's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jennifer Lopez, Oprah Winfrey.
CREDIT: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez opened up on her snub at this year’s Oscars during a discussion with Oprah Winfrey, admitting she felt disappointed about not getting nominated.

Many expected the “Hustlers” star to have her name called out during this year’s nominations for supporting actress, but Lopez was missing from the list. Kathy Bates (“Richard Jewell”), Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”), Scarlett Johansson (“Jojo Rabbit”), Florence Pugh (“Little Women”) and Margot Robbie (“Bombshell”) made the cut instead, with Dern taking home the award.

“I was a little sad because there was a lot of buildup to it. There were so many articles. I got so many good notices — more than ever in my career — and there was a lot of ‘She’s going to get nominated for an Oscar. It’s going to happen; if she doesn’t, you’re crazy.’ I’m reading all the articles going, ‘Oh my god, could this happen?’ And then it didn’t and I was like, ‘Ouch.’ It was a little bit of a letdown,” she said.

Speaking at Winfrey’s “2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus Tour” on Saturday, Lopez also admitted she felt like she let her close friends and peers down.

Popular on Variety

“Most of my team has been with me for years — 20, 25 years — and I think they had a lot of hopes on that and they wanted it, too. So I felt like I let everyone down a little bit,” she said.

Despite the disappointing Oscar results, Lopez earned nominations at the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards and Indie Spirit Awards for her role as Ramona in “Hustlers,” and seems to have gotten over the Academy’s snub.

“You realize you want people’s validation. You want people to say you did a good job, and I realized, ‘No, you don’t need that. You do this because you love it,” she said. “I don’t need this award to tell me I’m enough.”

More Film

  • Jennifer Lopez, Oprah Winfrey.

    Jennifer Lopez Calls Her 'Hustlers' Oscar Snub 'A Little Bit of a Letdown'

    Jennifer Lopez opened up on her snub at this year’s Oscars during a discussion with Oprah Winfrey, admitting she felt disappointed about not getting nominated. Many expected the “Hustlers” star to have her name called out during this year’s nominations for supporting actress, but Lopez was missing from the list. Kathy Bates (“Richard Jewell”), Laura [...]

  • Call of the Wild

    Harrison Ford's 'Call of the Wild' to Lose $50 Million at Box Office

    Harrison Ford’s canine adventure “The Call of the Wild” is shaping up to be the latest box office dud for the Disney-owned 20th Century. The film, based on Jack London’s best-selling novel, has made $45 million in the U.S. and $79 million globally after two weeks in theaters. That wouldn’t be a bad result, had [...]

  • The Invisible Man

    'Invisible Man' Starts Strong Overseas, but 'Sonic' Rules Again at International Box Office

    Despite a solid showing from Universal’s “The Invisible Man” at the international box office, Paramount’s family film “Sonic the Hedgehog” reigned supreme for the third weekend in a row. “Sonic” added $26.8 million from 62 abroad markets, representing about 76% of its foreign footprint and bringing its international total to $137.2 million. Domestically, the movie [...]

  • The Invisible Man Movie

    Box Office: 'Invisible Man' Emerges With $29 Million Opening Weekend

    Universal and Blumhouse’s “The Invisible Man” materialized at the top of box office charts after debuting to $29 million in North America over the weekend. “The Invisible Man” is Universal’s latest attempt to remake its classic monster properties, an effort that failed spectacularly with 2017’s “The Mummy” starring Tom Cruise. After that movie was commercially [...]

  • This Is My Desire (Eyimofe)

    'This Is My Desire': Film Review

    Two only glancingly connected stories of street-level life in Lagos form the ostensible backbone of “This Is My Desire,” the engaging, earnest, loose-limbed debut feature from Nigerian twin-brother directors Arie and Chuko Esiri. But the shape of those lives is vaguely similar. Both characters begin their chapters not just dreaming of escaping the everyday grind [...]

  • The Trouble With Being Born

    'The Trouble With Being Born': Film Review

    It’s a strange feeling to be among the earliest audiences — and who can tell just how many more such a disturbing, hard-sell film will reach — for a project destined for notoriety. But then Sandra Wollner’s “The Trouble With Being Born” inspires nothing but strange feelings, from unnerving horror to shocked admiration to visceral [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad