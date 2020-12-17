Jennifer Lopez to Star in, Executive Produce ‘The Cipher’ Adaptation for Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

Jennifer Lopez is teaming with Netflix to mount a film adaptation of the bestselling book “The Cipher.”

Lopez will executive produce and star in the feature vehicle, written by Isabella Maldonado. Lopez will play FBI agent Nina Guerrera, who finds herself drawn into a serial killer’s case after he strategically posts complex codes and riddles online. The codes correspond to recent murders, designed to lure her into a cat-and-mouse chase.

The streamer optioned the book for Lopez and producing partners Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina. Liza Fleissig, Ginger Harris-Dontzin, Catherine Hagedorn and Maldonado will executive produce. Courtney Baxter will serve as associate producer.

Lopez is represented by CAA, The Medina Co., and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman. Maldonado is represented by CAA, and Liza Fleissig and Ginger Harris-Dontzin of the Liza Royce Agency.

Lopez has a slew of movies in the pipeline, including: “Marry Me” from Universal Pictures, the tale of a pop star who spontaneously weds a fan during an arena performance; “The Godmother,” a look at the rise and fall of the late drug lord Griselda Blanco from director Reed Morano at STX; and “Shotgun Wedding,” about a couple whose destination wedding is highjacked by criminals, co-starring Armie Hammer and distributed by Lionsgate.

She’ll also serve as the headline performer for the 2020 edition of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.”

Lopez and Goldsmith-Thomas recently discussed their Nuyorican Productions, hiring women for key roles behind the scenes and giving a good name to rom-coms for Variety‘s annual Power of Women issue.