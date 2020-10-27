Jennifer Lopez, Armie Hammer to Star in ‘Shotgun Wedding’

Jennifer Lopez and Armie Hammer will tie the knot in Lionsgate’s action-comedy “Shotgun Wedding.”

The film finds Lopez as Darcy and Hammer as Tom, a couple who gathers their families together for a destination wedding. Things start to go south, however, after the two get cold feet. But that’s not the worst thing about the wedding from hell — the ceremony goes completely off the rails when the entire party is taken hostage.

According to the official, pun-filled press release: “‘Til Death Do Us Part’ takes on a whole new meaning in this hilarious, adrenaline-fueled adventure as Darcy and Tom must save their loved ones — if they don’t kill each other first.”

Jason Moore will direct from a screenplay by Mark Hammer and Liz Meriwether. The film will be produced by Mandeville’s Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman, who previously teamed with Lionsgate on the sleeper hit “Wonder.” They will be joined as producers by Nuyorican Productions’ Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina.

Production is expected to begin early next year.

“Shotgun Wedding” comes on the heels of Lopez’s recent smash, “Hustlers,” which earned her a Golden Globe nom and lots of Oscar buzz (her’s was the snub heard round Hollywood). She will also appear in the upcoming “Marry Me,” another wedding-themed comedy, and “The Godmother,” a crime drama about the rise and fall of late drug lord Griselda Blanco.

Hammer is still riding high from “Call Me by Your Name.” He recently costarred in Netflix’s remake of “Rebecca.”

Deadline first reported Hammer and Lopez’s casting.