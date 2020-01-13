Oscar Nominations: 15 Biggest Snubs and Surprises, From Jennifer Lopez to Adam Sandler

By
Ramin Setoodeh

New York Bureau Chief

Ramin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Oscar Nominations Snubs and Surprises
CREDIT: Variety

The Oscars have never been edgy, but this year, the Academy Awards reminded you of how stodgy they could be. After the dust settled on Monday morning from this year’s nominations, it was surprising just how many favorites had been snubbed. No Jennifer Lopez for “Hustlers.” No Awkwafina for “The Farewell.” No Lupita Nyong’o for “Us.” No Adam Sandler for “Uncut Gems.” No Beyonce for best original song from “The Lion King.” And, once again, the race for best director proved to be a boys club, with an all-male slate of nominees that didn’t include Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”), Lulu Wang (“The Farewell”), Lorene Scafaria (“Hustlers”), Melina Matsoukas (“Queen & Slim”) and Marielle Heller (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”).

There was an odd disconnect watching the nominations unspool, announced by Issa Rae and John Cho, as so many actors of color were left out. But at least it wasn’t another full repeat of #OscarSoWhite. Cynthia Erivo picked up the first acting nomination of her career for “Harriet” (and another one for best song).

“Joker,” an origin story starring Joaquin Phoenix as the comic book villain before he becomes Batman’s nemesis, led all movies with 11 nominations. “1917,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “The Irishman” followed with 10 nods each. Here are the biggest snubs and surprises from this year’s Oscars nominations.

SNUB: Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”
Did the younger Oscar voters not vote? The biggest disappointment from Monday’s announcement was that Jennifer Lopez is not an Oscar nominee. Her tour-de-force role as a New York stripper in Scafaria’s drama, which drew comparisons to “Erin Brockovich,” was supposed to catapult her to the top of the best supporting actress category (she received both a Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild nomination). Plus, “Hustlers” grossed more than $100 million at the box office, thanks in large part to Lopez’s work.

SNUB: Awkwafina, “The Farewell”
After winning a Golden Globe for “The Farewell,” Awkwafina should have been nominated for best actress. Her performance in “The Farewell,” a Sundance darling that opened in theaters in August, might have been too understated for voters. The movie also failed to receive a nomination for screenplay or best supporting actress (Zhao Shuzhen).

SNUB: Lupita Nyong’o, “Us”
The Oscars have long had a bias against films in the horror genre. Although Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” picked up four Oscar nominations in 2018, his sophomore feature “Us” didn’t receive the same warm reception from the Academy. Nyong’o, who won an Oscar for “12 Years a Slave,” was nominated for a SAG Award for “Us.” However, the Academy didn’t recognize her in the best actress race for her terrifying dual roles, playing the mother of a family under attack — and her clone.

SNUB: Greta Gerwig for directing “Little Women”
Although Gerwig’s adaptation of “Little Women” received stellar reviews and six nominations, including best picture, best actress (Saoirse Ronan) and best adapted screenplay (for Gerwig), it didn’t land a nod for best directing. If Gerwig had been recognized there, she would have been the first woman in Oscars history to be nominated for best director twice (after “Lady Bird”). Instead, the directors branch went with another all-male lineup: Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”), Sam Mendes (“1917”), Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”), Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite”) and Todd Phillips (“Joker”).

SNUB: Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”
Egerton had been mounting a strong awards campaign. For playing Elton John in “Rocketman,” he beat Leonardo DiCaprio at the Golden Globes and earned a SAG and BAFTA nomination, yet the best actor race was too crowded. Still, it doesn’t seem fair that Rami Malek, who lip synced as Freddie Mercury in “Bohemian Rhapsody,” would win last year’s best actor Oscar, while Egerton — who really did sing all of John’s songs — didn’t get nominated.

SNUB: Christian Bale, “Ford v Ferrari”
It was a good day for “Ford v Ferrari,” which became the first movie about racecar drivers to be nominated for best picture. Christian Bale, as Ken Miles, was in the running for best actor. But this year’s packed actor field, and Bale’s previous four Oscar nominations (including one just last year for “Vice”), led voters to gravitate toward other performances.

SNUB: Adam Sandler, “Uncut Gems”
Sandler’s portrayal of a New York jeweler in “Uncut Gems” is perhaps the performance of his career. That the movie peaked at the box office during the holidays, just as Oscar voters were filling out their ballots, led some to believe that he could have been a surprise Academy Award nominee. But sadly, “Uncut Gems” proved to be too edgy for the Oscars.

SNUB: George MacKay, “1917”
“1917” is both a box office hit and an Oscars favorite, with 10 nominations. But it’s odd that MacKay, who carries every scene of this World War I saga directed in two long takes, hasn’t been collecting any acting awards. If “1917” goes on to win best picture at the Oscars, it will be the first movie in more than a decade — since “Slumdog Millionaire” in 2008 — to do that without any acting nominations.

SNUB: Eddie Murphy, “Dolemite Is My Name”
Murphy earned some of his best reviews for playing the actor and comedian Rudy Ray Moore in “Dolemite Is My Name.” The Oscars usually loves to reward actors for playing real-life people, especially other actors, but the Netflix release had trouble breaking into this year’s best actor race. For now, Murphy’s only Oscar nomination is for “Dreamgirls.”

SNUB: Jamie Foxx, “Just Mercy”
What happened to “Just Mercy”? In the fall, Warner Bros. executives thought they had a formidable Oscar contender on its hands for a story about a young lawyer (Michael B. Jordan) who tries to save his innocent client (Jamie Foxx) from death row. But for some reason, the studio didn’t release the film wide until after ballots closed last weekend. As a result, Foxx didn’t receive an Oscar nomination.

SNUB: Beyonce, “Spirit”
Beyonce’s ballad from “The Lion King” was thought to be a lock in the best original song category. But the real loser is the Oscars, who now won’t be able to invite her to perform at the ceremony.

SNUB: “Frozen 2”
The highest-grossing animated movie of all time wasn’t nominated in the best animated feature category.

SURPRISE: Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”
Since Banderas was awarded the best acting prize at the Cannes Film Festival last May for Pedro Almodovar’s drama about an aging filmmaker, he’s been picking up accolades. And now he has his first Oscar nomination.

SURPRISE: Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”
After missing out on a SAG nomination, Jonathan Pryce’s odds at the Oscars were starting to look less likely, but voters evidently loved his portrayal of Pope Francis in this Netflix drama. Anthony Hopkins, who plays his predecessor, Pope Benedict XVI, also scored a nomination in the best supporting actor category.

SURPRISE: Florence Pugh, “Little Women”
After missing out on both a Golden Globe and SAG nomination, it looked like Pugh might not be invited to the Oscars this year. But the holidays gave voters enough time to catch up with “Little Women” and Pugh’s interpretation of Amy proved too great — think Kate Winslet circa “Sense and Sensibility” — to ignore.

Related:

More Music

  • Oscar Nominations Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: 15 Biggest Snubs and Surprises, From Jennifer Lopez to Adam Sandler

    The Oscars have never been edgy, but this year, the Academy Awards reminded you of how stodgy they could be. After the dust settled on Monday morning from this year’s nominations, it was surprising just how many favorites had been snubbed. No Jennifer Lopez for “Hustlers.” No Awkwafina for “The Farewell.” No Lupita Nyong’o for [...]

  • Icelandic musician Hildur Gudnadottir holds the

    Hildur Guðnadóttir's 'Joker' Score Continues Its Awards Roll With Oscar Nomination

    “Joker” composer Hildur Guðnadóttir became only the fifth woman in Oscar history to be nominated in the original score categories during Thursday’s nominations announcement. The Icelandic cellist has been on a winning streak, taking home Golden Globe, Critics Choice and Society of Composers & Lyricist awards in recent days. Her music for the comic-book villain, [...]

  • Bernie Taupin and Sir Elton John

    Elton John's '(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again' Rockets to Front of Oscar Songs Pack

    Elton John could take home his second Oscar and longtime writing partner Bernie Taupin his first, as their song “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from “Rocketman” was among the best song nominees at Monday’s Oscar nomination announcements. The two have already taken home the Golden Globe for their closing song in the John biopic, their [...]

  • Ariana Grande

    Ariana Grande to Perform at 2020 Grammy Awards

    Ariana Grande will perform at the 2020 Grammy Awards, the singer announced today on her social media accounts. While there has been no official confirmation yet from the Grammys, sources tell Variety that several performers will be making the announcements themselves before the Grammys’ traditional, multi-artist announcements are made. Billie Eilish kicked off the tactic [...]

  • Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage leave

    R. Kelly Girlfriend Azriel Clary Returns Home to Parents

    Azriel Clary was 17 years old when she left her parents, Alice and Angelo Clary, to live with R. Kelly. She and Kelly’s other live-in girlfriend, Joycelyn Savage, often spoke publicly in the singer’s defense, even as accusations of sexual abuse against him multiplied in the wake of the Lifetime docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly” and [...]

  • Emile Haynie arrives at the 59th

    Hipgnosis Acquires Emile Haynie Catalog, Stakes in Hits by Lana Del Rey, Kanye West

    Hipgnosis Songs announced Thursday that it has acquired a music catalog from producer Emile Haynie. According to the announcement, Hipgnosis has purchased 100% of Haynie’s worldwide copyrights to 122 songs including Lana Del Rey’s “Summertime Sadness,” Bruno Mars’ “Locked Out Of Heaven” and “Runaway” by Kanye West featuring Pusha T, among others. Haynie has built [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad