Jennifer Lawrence to Star in Adam McKay's Netflix Comedy 'Don't Look Up'

Justin Kroll

Jennifer Lawrence will star in Adam McKay’s upcoming film “Don’t Look Up,” a comedy set to debut on Netflix later this year.

The movie, also written by McKay, follows two low-level astronomers who embark on media tour to warn mankind of an approaching asteroid that will destroy planet Earth.

“I’m so thrilled to make this movie with Jen Lawrence,” McKay said. “She’s what folks in the 17th century used to call ‘a dynamite act.’ And the fact that Netflix sees this movie as a worldwide comedy sets the bar high for me and my team in an exciting and motivating way.”

Principal photography is expected to commence in April. McKay will also produce under his Hyperobject Industries banner with Kevin Messick.

“Adam has always had great timing when it comes to making smart, relevant and irreverent films that depict our culture,” Netflix Film chief Scott Stuber said. “Even if he somehow ends up predicting planet Earth’s imminent demise, we’re excited to add this to our slate before it all comes to an end.”

McKay’s most recent film “Vice” received eight Academy Award nominations. In 2016, McKay’s financial drama “The Big Short” won the Academy Award, BAFTA and WGA for adapted screenplay.

Lawrence has been nominated for four Oscars, winning one for her performance in “Silver Linings Playbook.” She recently wrapped production on Lila Neugebauer’s untitled film for A24 and Scott Rudin Productions, in which she stars and produced. Following “Don’t Look Up,” Lawrence will star in and produce Universal and Paolo Sorrentino’s “Mob Girl.”

McKay is repped by WME and Ziffren Brittenham LLP. Lawrence is repped by LBI Entertainment, Hansen Jacobson Teller and Narrative.

