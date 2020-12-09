Jennifer Hudson Eyed to Star in Christmas Song Comedy

Jennifer Hudson is producing and eyed to star in an untitled Christmas song comedy at New Line.

The feature will include both new and classic Christmas songs and center on a down-and-out singer’s life being turned upside down when she is mistaken for writing the next Christmas hit. Ira Madison III is writing the screenplay.

Hudson will next be seen as Aretha Franklin in the biopic “Respect,” directed by Liesl Tommy. Hudson, who was hand-picked by Franklin to play the role, executive produced the film. MGM is planning an Aug. 13, 2021, release date for “Respect,” which also stars Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald and Mary J. Blige.

Jonathan Glickman will produce the Christmas song movie through his Glickmania banner. Molly Mankiewicz will executive produce. The project reunites Hudson with Glickman, who is also producing “Respect.” His credits include “The Dark Half,” “Forever,” “Scandalous!” and “The Addams Family 2.”

Hudson won an Oscar for best supporting actress in “Dreamgirls” and her other credits include “Sex and the City,” “The Secret Life of Bees,” Spike Lee’s “Chi-Raq” and “Monster” alongside Jeffrey Wright, Jennifer Ehle and Timothy Blake Nelson. She also served as a season 13 coach on NBC’s singing competition series “The Voice.”

Madison co-hosts the Crooked Media podcast “Keep It.” His television writing credits include the series “Daybreak,” “Nikki Fre$h” and the upcoming “Q-Force.”

Hudson is repped by CAA, and Ziffren Brittenham. Madison is repped by Kailey Marsh at Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.