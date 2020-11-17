Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldana Join Ryan Reynolds in Netflix Action Adventure ‘The Adam Project’

Jennifer Garner and Zoe Saldana have joined the cast of Shawn Levy’s forthcoming film “The Adam Project.”

The stars join previously announced lead Ryan Reynolds in the action-adventure project set up at Netflix. Plot details are under wraps, though reports say the film follows a pilot played by Reynolds who uses rudimentary time travel technology to reunite with a younger version of himself in order to solve a mystery.

“The Adam Project” is being produced by David Ellison’s Skydance, Reynolds’ Maximum Effort and Levy’s 21 Laps.

Garner is repped by Nicole King of Linden Entertainment and CAA, and will next produce and star in the Netflix feature film “Yes Day.”

Saldana is repped by CAA, LBI Entertainment and The Initiative Group. She is currently embroiled in sequel shoots for the top-grossing “Avatar” franchise, and is also at work with the streamer as star and executive producer of the limited series ‘From Scratch.”

Jonathan Tropper (“This is Where I Leave You,” “Irreplaceable You”) wrote the current version of the script, from a first draft by Mark Levin, Jennifer Flackett and T.S. Nowlin.

Executive producers on the project include Dan Levine and Dan Cohen for 21 Laps, George Dewey and Patrick Gooing for Maximum Effort, as well as Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett.

Skydance continues its fruitful partnership with Netflix following the top-performing films “The Old Guard,” starring Charlize Theron, and “6 Underground,” also starring Reynolds. They’ve also got “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Snake Eyes” and “The Tomorrow War” coming with Paramount Pictures.

Levy’s 21 Laps has over a half dozen feature films in development with Netflix, as well seven television series, including “Stranger Things,” “Unsolved Mysteries” and “Dash and Lily.”

“Adam Project” also marks the first project produced under Reynolds’ The Group Effort Initiative, a self-financed diversity and inclusion program that aims to give people of color a chance to work and learn on the actor’s productions. The Group Effort Initiative is a joint effort between Maximum Effort and B for Effort.