×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jemele Hill Criticizes ‘Bombshell,’ Prompting Defense From Gretchen Carlson

By

Lorraine's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jemele Hill Gretchen Carlson
CREDIT: Shutterstock

While former ESPN commentator Jemele Hill hasn’t seen “Bombshell,” she still commented on its unimpressive box office showing on Twitter Thursday.

“I wouldn’t see this movie if the fate of humanity depended on it. Pains me to say that because I love the three lead actresses,” Hill tweeted on Thursday. “Fox News is a destructive, despicable force. Did they ever consider that the reputation of the network and Roger Ailes was too toxic?”

While “Bombshell” stars Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie and Charlize Theron as three Fox News employees taking on the culture of the company under the now-disgraced Roger Ailes (played by John Lithgow), the timely subject matter and star-studded cast didn’t equal a box office smash. The film premiered on Dec. 20 and has generated $19.6 million domestically of its estimated $32 million budget as of Jan. 2.

Hill’s tweet came in response to “The Hill” journalist Joe Concha’s column, which speculated that moviegoers are not interested in digesting a feature-length version of the much-publicized Fox News saga, while also arguing that Hollywood fail to tell the stories of the more liberal #MeToo figures such as Harvey Weinstein and Matt Lauer.

Hill’s critique drew a rebuttal from ex-Fox News host Gretchen Carlson, who played a major role in putting the spotlight on sexual harassment allegations against Ailes and is portrayed by Kidman in “Bombshell.”

Popular on Variety

“Harassment is apolitical,” Carlson responded on Twitter. “Almost all of us couldn’t participate in movie because of NDAs which muzzle us. After jumping off cliff by myself 7/6/16 I hope u will support our mission to have every voice heard.”

Ex-Fox News contributor Julie Roginsky, who filed a lawsuit against Fox News, Ailes and Bill Shine that was settled in 2017, tweeted, “I certainly hope that this isn’t a suggestion that some women who were harassed had it coming because they worked at Fox or for Ailes.”

Hill responded to Roginsky by noting that that’s not what she was saying. “However, I can’t help but note how at ease they seemed within a culture that also was horribly racist,” she added.

Actress Reagan Gomez-Preston, on the other hand, joined Hill, critiquing the film for its lack of diversity by asking, “Who was this film made for?”

Despite a lackluster first couple of weeks at the box office, “Bombshell” has attracted awards attention. Theron and Robbie scored Golden Globe nominations, Theron for best actress in a drama motion picture and Robbie for supporting actress. Both actresses and Kidman are nominated for Screen Actors Guild Awards, and the film is nominated for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture. It’s unsurprisingly drumming up Oscar buzz, especially in the acting categories.

More Film

  • Jemele Hill Gretchen Carlson

    Jemele Hill Criticizes 'Bombshell,' Prompting Defense From Gretchen Carlson

    While former ESPN commentator Jemele Hill hasn’t seen “Bombshell,” she still commented on its unimpressive box office showing on Twitter Thursday. “I wouldn’t see this movie if the fate of humanity depended on it. Pains me to say that because I love the three lead actresses,” Hill tweeted on Thursday. “Fox News is a destructive, [...]

  • Senior animatronics designer Alan Murphy Star

    How Movies Like 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' Revived Animatronics

    Call it the J.J. Effect. Animatronics — along with similar techniques like puppetry, makeup effects and miniatures — is making a comeback.  The work was long responsible for some of the most iconic characters and scenes in cinema history, then shunted aside in the 1990s as CGI became cheaper and delivered ever more realistic results. [...]

  • Brad Pitt Adam Sandler Variety Actors

    Watch Variety's 'Actors on Actors' Tonight on PBS SoCal Featuring Brad Pitt, Jennifer Lopez, Adam Sandler and More

    Variety and PBS SoCal’s 11th edition of the Emmy award-winning series “Variety Studio: Actors on Actors” premieres Thursday on PBS SoCal at 8 p.m. PT. “Variety Studio: Actors on Actors” features one-on-one conversations between this season’s top awards contenders. All four episodes will air on PBS stations across the nation as well as the World Channel [...]

  • Captain America Olaf Rey

    Disney Explodes Box Office Records With $11.1 Billion Worldwide for 2019

    At the start of the decade, Disney’s film business was enfeebled. The studio ran perpetually last or nearly last for domestic market share, and its international grosses were only modestly better. Cut to the end of 2019, and Disney has hit a stunning, historic milestone, earning 33% of all domestic box office grosses for the [...]

  • Ricky Gervais Golden Globes

    Golden Globes Producer on Host Ricky Gervais: 'I Think He Can Read the Room'

    While the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences once again ponders an Oscars telecast without a host, the Golden Globes is returning to one who completely changed the awards-hosting game. The Globes had gone without a host for most of its history when it chose Ricky Gervais to emcee the 2010 show. He was [...]

  • 1917 The Irishman Little Women Music

    From '1917' to 'Little Women,' Period Films Take Freewheeling Approaches to Music

    For movies that take place in ye grand olde 20th century, or earlier, directors often go for period-specificity for everything that appears on screen. When it comes to the music coming through the speakers, though, that can be another matter, as filmmakers tend to be fine with anachronisms in scoring and sometimes even songs. Here’s [...]

  • Judy Movie 2019

    Cord Strength: How Renee Zellweger Learned to Sing Like Judy Garland

    Gary Catona isn’t your garden-variety vocal coach. The man who helped Renée Zellweger channel Judy Garland’s singing style calls himself a “voice builder,” adopting tenor Enrico Caruso’s model of strengthening the muscles that surround the vocal cords. The Philadelphia native’s clients have included Whitney Houston, Andrea Bocelli, Brian Wilson, Steven Tyler, Lenny Kravitz, Liza Minnelli [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad